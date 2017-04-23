53 Illegal Migrants Caught When Trying to Pass Danuv Bridge

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 23, 2017, Sunday // 12:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 53 Illegal Migrants Caught When Trying to Pass Danuv Bridge Photo: EPA/BGNES

53 illegal migrants are caught by police at the Danuv Bridge in Ruse, Bulgaria while trying to pass secretly  the border, reported a BGNES’s correspondent from the Danube city.

The illegal foreigners were found on Friday but the information comes today.

The truck was stopped for checking by the border police officers. It was with Bulgarian registration, the two drivers were Bulgarians, too. Inside the loading wagons were found 22 men, 13 women and 18 childrenbetween 3- and 6-years-old.

The foreigners are Iraqis, Syrians and Afghans as the most of them were coming from the accommodation center in Harmanli. They were travelling to Netherlands. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: illegal, migrants, Danube Bridge, police
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria