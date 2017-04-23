53 Illegal Migrants Caught When Trying to Pass Danuv Bridge

53 illegal migrants are caught by police at the Danuv Bridge in Ruse, Bulgaria while trying to pass secretly the border, reported a BGNES’s correspondent from the Danube city.

The illegal foreigners were found on Friday but the information comes today.

The truck was stopped for checking by the border police officers. It was with Bulgarian registration, the two drivers were Bulgarians, too. Inside the loading wagons were found 22 men, 13 women and 18 childrenbetween 3- and 6-years-old.

The foreigners are Iraqis, Syrians and Afghans as the most of them were coming from the accommodation center in Harmanli. They were travelling to Netherlands.