Three French People In Hospital After Car Crash Around Simitli

The French people which were injured in a car accident on the E-79 road around Simitli, Bulgarian city, are in hospital, said a reporter of BGNES.

Around 18:00 last night a minivan “Ford” with a French registration, travelling from Blagoevgrad to Kresna Gorge went into the oncoming lane, went out of the road and crashes into a tree.

After additional surveys it is clear that in the most severely state condition is a 59-years-old passenger on the backseat, who has a trauma to the chest cavity. He also has broken ribs and is hospitalized in the Surgery compartment of MBAL-Blagoevgrad.

The driver has a broken nose, the third man has the least injures.

The three victims are at the age of 59-62 years, they are French citizens working in Bulgaria.