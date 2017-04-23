Code Yellow Over Strong Wind in 12 Regions In Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Code Yellow Over Strong Wind in 12 Regions In Bulgaria

In 12 regions in the country a Yellow Code was issued over strong wind, alerted the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Science.

The regions are: Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Silistra and Shumen.

Strong, northwest wind with gusts over 20 m/s is expected.

People are warned to be careful and to limit their outdoor activities because of the danger of flying objects. 

