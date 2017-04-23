Sofia World Cup 2017 Is Coming on 5 May

From 5th to 7th May Sofia, Bulgaria is one of the seven stopover cities where Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup 2017 is going to be held.

The difference this year is that the FIG World Cup circuit in Rhythmic Gymnastics includes four World Cup events and four World Challenge Cup events.

Do not miss the chance to see live and to support the Bulgarian gymnasts Nevyana Vladinova, Katrin Taseva, other national athletes and athletes from all over the world.

The event is going to take place in the sports hall Arena Armeec Sofia. Tickets are already on sale at Eventim.

More about the event learn here: https://www.facebook.com/events/245737775891709/