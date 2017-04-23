France Elects Their President Today

The first round of the 2017 French presidential election is to be held on 23 April. 47 million people are going to choose the future not only of France, but also of Europe, reported BNT.

4 of the candidate presidents have a chance for a runoff. The analyzers are giving the biggest percent to Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. Most French people still have not make a decision for who to vote. That is revealed by the last surveys.

On the question “How does the french people vote – reasonably or emotionally?” Nikolay Tomov answerеd that they were “disunited”.

“From all these candidates every one of them is bringing a very good program, have a good intentions but is also getting into conflict which could not improve things.” Islamization and migration are not the only problems of France”, added Tomov.