Donors Campaign for Books Being Organized on The World Book and Copyright Day
On the World Book and Copyright Day 23 April the club “Chitalishte.to” is organizing a donors campaign for books, reported BNR. They will be send to different community centers in Bulgaria.
The books will be collected from 11:00 to 15:00 at the “Chitalishte.to” ‘s office on the “Lom” Street in Sofia.
Here is what added Valentina Stoeva from the Fondation “Children Books”: "Everybody who comes could like a book and could buy it on a reasonable price. The organizers says that the books are not brand new but are in an excellent condition. That is, by the way, a novelty for Bulgaria but on the other hand, in many other countries in the world it is being practiced very often, as on such a bazaars the collected money goes to support other causes. This year “Patuvashtite sandacheta” are going to be supported because we really need these books.”
