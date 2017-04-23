Donors Campaign for Books Being Organized on The World Book and Copyright Day

Society » CULTURE | April 23, 2017, Sunday // 09:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Donors Campaign for Books Being Organized on The World Book and Copyright Day pixabay.com

On the World Book and Copyright Day 23 April the club “Chitalishte.to” is organizing a donors campaign for books, reported BNR. They will be send to different community centers in Bulgaria.

The books will be collected from 11:00 to 15:00 at the “Chitalishte.to” ‘s office on the “Lom” Street in Sofia.

Here is what added Valentina Stoeva from the Fondation “Children Books”: "Everybody who comes could like a book and could buy it on a reasonable price. The organizers says that the books are not brand new but are in an excellent condition. That is, by the way, a novelty for Bulgaria but on the other hand, in many other countries in the world it is being practiced very often, as on such a bazaars the collected money goes to support other causes. This year “Patuvashtite sandacheta” are going to be supported because we really need these books.”

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: World Book and Copyright Day, campaign, "Chitalishte.to", books
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria