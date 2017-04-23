Bulgarian Round Dance is Playing in Brussels Today

On the main square “Grand Place” in Brussels a traditional Bulgarian round dance is going to be curved today, according to BNR.

It is expected many compatriots living in the heart of Europe and lovers of the Bulgarian folkore from other countries to participate. The round dance is a part of the festival “Balkan traffic” in Brussels.

For the first time organizer today is the EU lawmaker Eva Maydell and before her the dance was leading the ex EU lawmaker Kristalina Georgieva.