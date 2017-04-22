Georgy Gergov Resigned From BSP

Georgy Gergov resigned alone as a member of the Executive Board of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), according to Dnevnik.

“I think that there is no point in dividing the party”, pointed Gergov before leaving the BSP’s central, where today their plenary session is being provided.

In the following week he will talk more about the happen because now he is emotional and “could make a mistake”, quoted by NTV. Although he commented that “there are a lot of backpacks in the party which are going to be shown soon”.

He also reminded again that Ninova became a BSP’s leader thanks to his voting and will think to withdraw his support.