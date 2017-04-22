Truck with Undeclared Weapon Passed Trough Bulgaria

On friday the Serbian customs revealed a big quantity of undeclared air weapon in a truck which was coming from Bulgaria, announced TANJUG.

Barrels, optical sights, as well as ten air guns and 4000 munitions for them were found in the truck that was stopped on the border crossing point “Gradina” on a way from Turkey to Montenegro.

The registration of the vehicle is made in Novi Pazar and the driver is 27-years-old man from Krushevaz, Serbia. The load was described as “confectionery”.