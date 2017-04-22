First Bulgarian Communication Satellite Is Ready To Be Launched in Space

The first Bulgarian communication satellite by the Geostationary orbit BulgariaSat-1 finished all main procedures for montage and tests by the company Space Systems/Loral (SSL) in Palo Alto, California successfully, Dnevnik announced.

The installation is being currently prepared for transportation to the platform for launching in Cape Canaveral, Florida, said the company “Bulgaria Sat”.

The satellite is going to be located in orbit for over 36 thousand kilometer over the Earth. It is going to provide a direct approach to more television channels with a higher quality and communication services not only for Bulgaria, but also for the Balkans and a bigger part of Europe.

30 days after launching in space, the communication satellite will be ready to broadcast.