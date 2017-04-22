The BSP’s Plenary Session Аrgue if The Fall of Gergov is Part of The Current Political Scene

Bulgaria: The BSP's Plenary Session Аrgue if The Fall of Gergov is Part of The Current Political Scene

At the beginning of the Bulgarian Socialist Party’s (BSP’s) plenary session earlier today argued if the question for the exclusion of the businessman Georgy Gergov from the Executive Board of the party should be discussed, reported Dnevnik.

The leader of the BSP Party Kornelia Ninova who wants Gergov to resign proposed to comment this in the first common formulated point on the agenda. Yanaki Stoilov supported her decision.

In the words of the ex BSP’s leader Mihail Mikov, changes in the Management Board does not concern the current political scene but party-internal questions. He pointed that it is more importantly to discuss the funding of the army, the law drafts for worker’s defence in bankrupt firms, the issue about Siriya. 

Then Gergov itself announced that “nobody’s good remains unobserved”.

