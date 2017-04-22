The Fifth Block of Kozloduy NPP Is Stopped Because of Planned Modernization
Photo: EPA/BGNES
The fifth block of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bulgaria is currently stopped because of the planned yearly renovation and modernization, reported BNR.
During the renovating operations and prophylaxis of the equipment, its reactor is going to be reloaded with fresh nuclear fuel for the 24th consecutive fuel campaign. Measures are going to be realized for continuing the operating term of the reactor.
The sixth block is currently working on full load.
