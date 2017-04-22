12 Die After Rioting in Venezuela

At least 12 people died on Friday after rioting broke out at the streets of Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, between government opponents and the National Guard, according to The New York Times.

11 had died of electrocution and gunshot wounds “in act of violence” in El Valle, a neighborhood in Venezuela, where armored transportation struggled to contain crowds of looters, said the attorney general’s office in Venezuela.

In eastern Caracas, Petare, another protester was shot dead, said the district mayor Carlos Ocariz.

A resident of El Valle explained that the crowd moved trough the neighborhood, destroying a large supermarket, a liquor store and other businesses.

The government responded as repressing the protests with rubber bullets and tear gas. Some of the residents took to the streets to support the government.