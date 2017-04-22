12 Die After Rioting in Venezuela

Society » INCIDENTS | April 22, 2017, Saturday // 11:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 12 Die After Rioting in Venezuela pixabay.com

At least 12 people died on Friday after rioting broke out at the streets of Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, between government opponents and the National Guard, according to The New York Times.

11 had died of electrocution and gunshot wounds “in act of violence” in El Valle, a neighborhood in Venezuela, where armored transportation struggled to contain crowds of looters, said the attorney general’s office in Venezuela.

In eastern Caracas, Petare, another protester was shot dead, said the district mayor Carlos Ocariz.

A resident of El Valle explained that the crowd moved trough the neighborhood, destroying a large supermarket, a liquor store and other businesses.

The government responded as repressing the protests with rubber bullets and tear gas. Some of the residents took to the streets to support the government.  

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Venezuela, rioting, Caracas, El Valle
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria