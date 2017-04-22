BSP Party Wants Georgy Gergov To Resign

The National Council of BSP is voting exceptionally today the exclusion of Georgy Gergov from the party, reported Dnevnik.

That wants the leader of the BSP Party Kornelia Ninova after the scandal around the meeting between the Bulgarian General Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov and the “Overgaz” owner and publisher of the newspaper “Sega” Sasho Donchev, who claims that the meeting was with Georgi Gergov as a mediator and was conducted in his office.

Kornelia Ninova explained in “Panorama” last night that if Gergov would not be excluded from the party, she would resign.

