Mariya Stoyanova, СEM: The changes in The Criteria for Children's Defence Will Be Helpful to Parents

Society | April 22, 2017, Saturday // 09:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mariya Stoyanova, СEM: The changes in The Criteria for Children's Defence Will Be Helpful to Parents

The main aim of the Project for changing the criteria for children’s defence, made by the Broadcasting Council, is parents to be involved in the process of defending their kids from unsuitable or unhealthy media content. That pointed the chairman of the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) Mariya Stoyanova in front of Dnevnik.

In her words this is an innovation in Bulgaria and our country and the Czech Republic are the only places in the European Union where there is no such practice.

A public discussion - how the media is reporting themes which are watched by children, started a month ago and in it took part media producers too, added Stoyanova.

She pointed that the decision of the media from the National Association of Broadcasters to make their standarts equal to one another is a “a sign of maturity”.

Stoyanova also hopes that the change in the criteria will be positively accepted.

