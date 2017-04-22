The Temperatures Go Up

Today will be preliminary sunny with an increased temporary cloudiness, reported BGNES.

Around noon and in the afternoon is expected to rain in the Rila and the Rhodope Mountains.

The wind will be little and in Danubian Plain – moderate from east-northeast. In the morning will be cold with minimal temperatures from -3 to 2 degrees Celsius.

The temperatures during the day will be going up and the maximal will be between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius.

On the Black Sea coast the cloudiness will be changeable but more considerable on the southern coast. The maximal temperatures there will be between 10 and 11 degrees Celsius. The temperature of the sea water is 10-11 C.