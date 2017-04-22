The Temperatures Go Up

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 22, 2017, Saturday // 09:06| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Temperatures Go Up pixabay.com

Today will be preliminary sunny with an increased temporary cloudiness, reported BGNES.

Around noon and in the afternoon is expected to rain in the Rila and the Rhodope Mountains.

The wind will be little and in Danubian Plain – moderate from east-northeast. In the morning will be cold with minimal temperatures from -3 to 2 degrees Celsius.

The temperatures during the day will be going up and the maximal will be between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius.

On the Black Sea coast the cloudiness will be changeable but more considerable on the southern coast. The maximal temperatures there will be between 10 and 11 degrees Celsius. The temperature of the sea water is 10-11 C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, temperatures, Danubian Plain, Black Sea coast
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria