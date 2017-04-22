Today We Celebrate The World Earth Day
pixabay.com
The Earth Day is the biggest nonreligious holiday in the world, which is celebrated from more than half a milliard people, announced BGNES.
On 22nd April every year the international Earth Day Network coordinates the actions of more than 12 000 partners in 174 countries аimed to an environmental protection.
Bulgaria is one of the first countries that has joined the international celebrating, which started in 1990.
