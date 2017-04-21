Madrid Derby In The Semifinals Of the Champions League

photo: dnevnik.bg

A Madrizi derby will be in the semifinals of the Champions League. "Real" and "Atletico", who played finals twice in the last three seasons, are now meeting a step earlier.

"Monaco" will meet Juventus in the other semi-finals.

The first matches are on May 2nd and 3rd , and the revenges are a week later. The final will be on June 3rd in Cardiff, from the pair between Monaco and Juventus.

"Real" continues to defend its title from last season. Madridians are trying to become the first team who will win the Champions League for two consecutive years in the current tournament format.

Champions League, semifinals, Real Madrid, Madrid, Atletico Madrid
