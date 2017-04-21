President Rumen Radev: The Information About The Water in Haskovo Is Hidden, The Situation Is Reminiscent of Chernobyl Syndrome

The actions of the government in connection with the drinking water problem in Haskovo are adequate and timely. This was stated by the President Rumen Radev after his meeting with the district governor of Haskovo region, Minko Angelov, and with the major Dobri Belivanov. "The problem has been known since September last year, and we understand it now.

The information is hidden, the head of state said. According to him, the situation is reminiscent of the Chernobyl syndrome. Officials and responsible institutions have posed a potential risk to people's lives and health, the head of the press service has said. The local government, with the support of the state, makes every effort to resolve the problem. The district governor and the mayor of Haskovo have assured the president that alternative water sources are being sought to ensure the health of the people. The hope of all is that there will be no water regime in the city.

Asked to comment on the work of the official government, the head of state praised the organization and conduct of open, fair and just elections, as well as work on the preparations for the EU Council Presidency, which is on schedule. "The consultations with parliamentary parties will begin next week. On Monday there are meetings with United Patriots, MRF and Volya, "said President Rumen Radev. In response to a journalistic question whether the deadline for building the fence along our border with Turkey will be met, the head of state said that work is being done on completing the construction. "There are a number of disturbing facts about the contracts that fund a two-line fence, but a one-line is built. I will insist the truth to be clarified, "Rumen Radev said categorically.