Caretaker PM Explains Cabinet Personnel Changes

Caretaker Prime Minister Ognian Gerdzhikov has been summoned to parliament to explain the personnel changes in his cabinet, BNR reported.

The PM has said that not even a single dismissal has been made a the Council of Ministers and the replacement of the 22 district governors and 27 of their deputies is a normal practice carried out by other caretaker and interim governments.

Ognian Gerdzhikov has voiced hopes that the personnel changes in his cabinet will be assessed positively by the new government. The Chairman of the Parliamentary GERB Tsvetan Tsvetanov however has commented thatcaretaker cabinet dismissals have created conditions for sabotage of the new government and that the new appointments will be revised.