Unidentified Gunman Opens Fire in FSB Office in Russia’s Khabarovsk

World | April 21, 2017, Friday // 13:53| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Unidentified Gunman Opens Fire in FSB Office in Russia’s Khabarovsk photo: twitter

An unidentified gunman opened fire in the receiving office of the local branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk on Friday, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS.

"At 17:02 local time (06:02 GMT), an unidentified man entered the FSB receiving office and opened fire before crossing the control zone," the Center said.

A FSB officer and a visitor, a CIS member state citizen, died in the shooting, while another visitor suffered wounds. The gunman was killed.

"The attacker was killed. Investigation activities are underway," the FSB sources said.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gunman, Russia, shot
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria