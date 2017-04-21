The Existence of Uranium Was Found in Velingrad
The water from the wells in the city is stopped. People should not drink the water but use to use it only for household consumption.
The existence of natural uranium was found in Velingrad, as well, according to BNR.
The limit value of uranium in the water is two times exceeded, announced the Regional Health Inspection.
A concrete measures for the uranium are going to be taken by the government in the following week, reported Dnevnik.
