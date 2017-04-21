10cm of Snow at Petrohan Pass, the Road is Cleaned and Sand Has Been Placed

There is 10cm of snow at Petrohan pass, the road has been cleaned and sand has been placed, the officer on duty at Montana District Road Administration told Radio FOCUS.

He noted that at 5:00 AM and at 8:00 AM Bulgarian time, snow machines have cleaned the road from snow and have placed sand through the pass. Transit through Petrohan is taking place as normal. The ban on heavy vehicles weighting at over 12 tonnes passing through the pass remains.

The same ban is temporarily introduced on road III-112 Dabova Mahala - Smirnenski- Slavotin - Studeno Buche – Montana, due to pavement repairs. Partial pavement repairs are also taking place on road III-102 Montana – Gorno Tserovene and road III-114 Lom – Staliyska Mahala.

Transit of cars on those roads is performed in only one lane, and is regulated by the police. The repairs on these sections will end today, April 21 at 18:00 Bulgarian time.