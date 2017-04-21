How Manufacturing is Transforming the Vape Experience

You are probably already aware of vaping, which is the simple act of inhaling water vapor through a vaporizer. It is a modern alternative to a traditional cigarette. The process occurs when heat is applied to the liquid to generate a vapor, which can provide various flavours for the user, from fruit and mint to candies and pastries.

However, the vapor experience is changing thanks to improved manufacturing processes, as it can provide a more enjoyable experience for the person using the electronic device. We are therefore offering an information insight into how manufacturing is currently transforming the vape experience.







Stealth Mods

ELEAF PICO was the first to offer a stealthier mod to the vape pen, as it was designed to provide a streamlined device that is both hand and pocket-friendly. While the device still features a removable 18650 battery cell, it also offers greater portability – not to mention a whopping 75 watts of power. It has since become one of the most popular vapes on the market – with other vape providers manufacturing stealth vapes to accommodate the customer and compete in the industry.

Touch Screen Temperature Control Boxes

As mentioned, heat is applied to the e-liquid to generate a vapor from the electronic device. One of the most ground-breaking manufacturing processes to recently happen to the vaping industry is the release of the touch screen temperature control boxes.

The innovative device, therefore, allows the vape user to adjust power, check settings and switch temperature and power modes by simply touching the screen. The user can enjoy greater control of their e-liquids.

Tobacco Free Nicotine

One vaping process changing the vaping experience is the introduction of tobacco-free nicotine, which can be found in brands such as Cypher and NKTR. The synthetic nicotine is created by raw materials that are required to go through a multi-step process to turn them into the finished e-liquid.

One vaping process changing the vaping experience is the introduction of tobacco-free nicotine, which can be found in brands such as Cypher and NKTR. The synthetic nicotine is created by raw materials that are required to go through a multi-step process to turn them into the finished e-liquid.

It can, therefore, provide a cleaner flavour, while ensuring the nicotine is odourless and tasteless. Users can enjoy a premium vapor experience. It is expected that many more e-liquid makers may, therefore, adopt the process in the future.







The vaping industry seems to be changing almost year after year, with different processes manufactured to provide a more enjoyable experience for a user. 2016 was full of exciting vaping innovations, from new coil constructions to stealthier mods, and 2017 is expected to be just as inventive. Think new closed system pens and improved battery technology.

9 million Americans are also currently vaping on a regular basis, and scientific institutions and universities are starting to embark on innovative research that could potentially change the manufacturing processes in the future. So, we look forward to the many developments invape devices, e-liquids and the industry culture.