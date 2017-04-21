DPS Deputy Kamen Kostadinov Leaves The Parliament

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 21, 2017, Friday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: DPS Deputy Kamen Kostadinov Leaves The Parliament

The DPS Deputy Kamen Kostadinov resigned because of the "15/15" phenomenom, according to novinite.bg.

On Wednesday the DPS Party expelled Angel Isaev who was chosen for deputy on account of a coincidence with his number on the list and the number of the party on the bulletin. Isaev diclined leaving the 44th parliament and Kostadinov chose to resign itself.

"My desicion is provoced by the following considerations - in Veliko Tarnovo and in Burgas, in the two lists preferences were realized on a random principe or the "15-15" phenomenom", Kostadinov explained infront of journalists in the parliament.

He also pointed that he does not accept this as a will of the electorate but as a coincidence and a mistake. "With this act I want to give a model of behaviour and to show that a government could not be made only in the parliament, we are a part of parties and represent a common role", added Kostadinov. He is staying in the DPS guidance.

The DPS chairman Mustafa Karadayi said that he respected and highly appreciated Kamen Kostadinov's decision.   

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mustafa Karadayi, Angel Isaev, Kamen Kostadinov, DPS, "15/15"
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria