Government Rules Out Uranium Health Hazard For Haskovo Population

April 21, 2017, Friday
Bulgaria: Government Rules Out Uranium Health Hazard For Haskovo Population

Bulgarian caretaker Minister of Health Ilko Semerdzhiev has said in parliament that so far there is no health hazard for the population of Haskovo, Southeastern Bulgaria, BNR reported.

He made the statement over fears that the drinking water in the city has an increased content of Uranium.

Still, the minister has specified that further biological tests will be made and more detailed report on health hazards will be prepared in about a month or two.

