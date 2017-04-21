Government Rules Out Uranium Health Hazard For Haskovo Population
photo: President of the Republic of Bulgaria website
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgarian caretaker Minister of Health Ilko Semerdzhiev has said in parliament that so far there is no health hazard for the population of Haskovo, Southeastern Bulgaria, BNR reported.
He made the statement over fears that the drinking water in the city has an increased content of Uranium.
Still, the minister has specified that further biological tests will be made and more detailed report on health hazards will be prepared in about a month or two.
- » DPS Deputy Kamen Kostadinov Leaves The Parliament
- » The Green Party Wants Sotir Tsatsarov To Resign
- » Coalition Talks Between GERB and United Patriots Continue
- » Delyan Dobrev, GERB: 'Tomorrow, The Draft Version of The Coalition Agreement Will be Ready
- » Volen Siderov: There is still Work to be Done on the Coalition Agreement Between GERB and United Patriots
- » Talks For Coalition Agreement Between GERB and United Patriots Continue
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)