Sofia Science Festival Is Comming In May

How far we can go into space?

What food is really useful?

Can we arrange chaos?

How to solve riddles from 500 years ago?

All these answers you can find during the Sofia Science Festival. The annual Sofia Science Festival is being held from May 11 to 14 2017 at Sofia Tech Park – a change of venue from previous years – with a programme that promises a fascinating array of top-level scientists and specialists explaining discoveries in the most accessible and entertaining way possible.

Created in 2011 by the British Council and the Forum Democrit, and under the patronage of the Bulgarian Ministry of Education and Science, from its very first year the festival has attracted a large number of supporters.

It is a space where there is no dividing line between culture and science. The event features on Sofia City’s Cultural Calendar and supported Sofia’s bid become European Culture Capital in 2019. The Sofia Science Festival is founding member of the Bulgarian Festivals Association.



There will be events about astronomy, but also many dedicated to history, biology, life on the Antarctic, expeditions, physics, and even emotional intelligence.



Every year since 2011, the festival has brought together scientists, science communicators, teachers, kids, parents, and aspiring amateurs.



Access to the exhibition and fair areas of the festival is free. You will though have to book a seat or buy tickets to the events in the various venues.



You will need tickets to access a limited number of events as described in the programme. Tickets cost BGN 5 each and can be purchased from any of the Eventim box-offices at OMV gas stations, Office 1 stores, Orange Center bookstores and elsewhere.



More about the programme you can find here.



