French Police Hunting Second Suspect After Paris Attack

French police were on Friday hunting a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a policeman in Paris, French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said, Reuters reported.



Speaking on Europe 1 radio after Thursday's shootout on the Champs Elysees shopping street, in which an assailant was also killed, Brandet said a second man had been identified by Belgian security officials and flagged to French authorities.

Meanwhile, the French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said nothing will stop the French presidential elections from going ahead in the wake of the Champs-Élysées attack, ITV News reported.



Mr Cazenueve said the government and security forces were fully mobilised after the fatal shooting of a policeman in Paris, with only days to go until Sunday's national poll.



Two officers injured by an armed attacker are both out of danger, French officials said.



Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said one of the injured officers was more gravely hurt than the other but both are doing better.