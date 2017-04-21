The Green Party Wants Sotir Tsatsarov To Resign

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 21, 2017, Friday // 10:50| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Green Party Wants Sotir Tsatsarov To Resign Photo: EPA/BGNES

The Green Party announced that they agreed with their coalition partner Yes, Bulgaria's claim for the resignation of the Bulgarian Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov acarov, reported Dnevnik.

The political power insists the information for punihsment over the businessman Sasho Donchev to be examinated.


The Green Party also claimed in their position that with the impact on the Bulgarian media, the politicians and the magistrats are guilty for the huge decrease in the Freedom of Speech classification from 34th to 113th place for the last ten years.

"Turning the press into tabloids and putting it into the hands of a deputy in power for 15 years, cramps the iconomy of the country. The control over the media trough mobile messages is making us closer to  Turkey's and Russian's regimes and in this way we are distanced from the free world.", the Green Party also added.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: The Green Party, yes, Bulgaria, Sotir Cacarov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria