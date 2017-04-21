The Green Party Wants Sotir Tsatsarov To Resign

The Green Party announced that they agreed with their coalition partner Yes, Bulgaria's claim for the resignation of the Bulgarian Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov acarov, reported Dnevnik.

The political power insists the information for punihsment over the businessman Sasho Donchev to be examinated.



The Green Party also claimed in their position that with the impact on the Bulgarian media, the politicians and the magistrats are guilty for the huge decrease in the Freedom of Speech classification from 34th to 113th place for the last ten years.

"Turning the press into tabloids and putting it into the hands of a deputy in power for 15 years, cramps the iconomy of the country. The control over the media trough mobile messages is making us closer to Turkey's and Russian's regimes and in this way we are distanced from the free world.", the Green Party also added.