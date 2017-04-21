Coalition Talks Between GERB and United Patriots Continue

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 21, 2017, Friday
Bulgaria: Coalition Talks Between GERB and United Patriots Continue


Representative teams from GERB and the United Patriots continue today talks discussing their future coalition agreement, BNR reported.

Negotiators are expected to agree today on the first blueprint of the agreement.

The final version should be ready next week.

