BNB Reports Current Account Surplus

In February 2017 Bulgaria’s current account and capital account balance was positive and reached EUR 336.9M, with surplus of EUR 40.2M in comparison to the same month a year earlier, data from the Bulgarian National Bank show, quoted by BNR.

According to the bank, the trade balance of this country in February remained negative at EUR 90.7M.

Exports of goods from Bulgaria in February amounted to EUR 2.077 bln., up by EUR 391.5M – a 23.3% increase, compared to EUR 1.6822 bln. In February 2016.

In February, imports of goods increased by EUR 346.1M to EUR 2.1463 bln. against imports totaling EUR 1.8183M in the second month of the previous year.

However, direct foreign investments in the country in February rose by just EUR 45M compared to an increase of EUR 136.6M in February last year.