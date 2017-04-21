Iliana Iotova: ‘We All Need to Unite For Successful EU Presidency

‘’We all are to be winners if until 2018, when Bulgaria would hold the EU presidency, all parties focus on the national consensus’’, Vice President Iliana Iotova has said, BNR reported.

According to her, a large coalition and a very serious opposition are emerging in the National Assembly, and his was a prerequisite for a successful mandate.

Speaking about the work of the presidential institution with the future cabinet, Iotova said she expected normal relationships between the institutions and mutual respect. In addition to changes, to the electoral code, she said that changes were needed in many other laws, including the Bulgarians Abroad Act, the Aliens Act and the Bulgarian Citizenship Act.