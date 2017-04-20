5 German Citizens Detained For Involvement in Terrorist Organization

Officials of SANS have detained five German citizens at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint on the border with Turkey, as one of them is underage. They travelled by train from Bucharest to Istanbul.

The behaviour of detainees revealed signs of radicalization, characteristic of the so-called foreign terrorist fighters.

According to the data gathered, four of the detainees were involved in supporting a terrorist group.

The four adults were expelled from Bulgaria and measures were taken in order for the underage person to be handed over to family members in Germany.