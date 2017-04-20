5 German Citizens Detained For Involvement in Terrorist Organization

Politics » DEFENSE | April 20, 2017, Thursday // 17:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 5 German Citizens Detained For Involvement in Terrorist Organization

Officials of SANS have detained five German citizens at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint on the border with Turkey, as one of them is underage. They travelled by train from Bucharest to Istanbul.

The behaviour of detainees revealed signs of radicalization, characteristic of the so-called foreign terrorist fighters.

According to the data gathered, four of the detainees were involved in supporting a terrorist group.

The four adults were expelled from Bulgaria and measures were taken in order for the underage person to be handed over to family members in Germany.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kapitan Andreevo, Bulgaria-Turkey border, terrorism, terrorists, Germany, SANS
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria