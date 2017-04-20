Deputy PM Denitsa Zlateva: Caretaker Government Set the Preparations For EU Presidency

''The caretaker government set the preparation for the upcoming presidency as one of two main subjects in its work.'' This is what caretaker Deputy PM Denitsa Zlateva stated from the tribune at the Bulgarian National Assembly, FOCUS News Agency reported.

She noted that the initial declarations of parliamentary group had the EU Council presidency set as a main, important priority, on which there was a political and national consensus.

“This is one of the conditions for holding a successful presidency of the EU Council in 2018. The presidency is not just a procedure, as Bulgaria’s turn has come,” she said, noting that this was an opportunity for Bulgaria to realise a debate during difficult times for Europe.

Zlateva noted that this was also a responsibility, as within the frames of 6 months the country was to lead the EU in debates on topics such as EU’s future, the negotiations on Brexit, starting the work on the next multiannual financial framework, as well as the topic of security and migrant flows.

“An opportunity for Bulgaria, as our position on these different topics will be heard loud and clear by all EU member states, and because we can place national topics in the frames of this pan-European debate,” she added.