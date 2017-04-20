Delyan Dobrev, GERB: 'Tomorrow, The Draft Version of The Coalition Agreement Will be Ready

Tomorrow, we will have the first draft version of the coalition agreement, we will continue with negotiations. This is what Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) MP Delyan Dobrev told journalists at the National Assembly after the party’s meeting with United Patriots on forming a government, FOCUS News Agency reported.



“We started work on the coalition agreement, we discussed the document’s structure, the way of making decisions. There were no differences in opinion on the topics which we commented on,” he noted. “Until we reach complete agreement on the coalition agreement, we cannot give more details,” Delyan Dobrev commented.



“The coalition agreement has a structure of the Council of Ministers, but at this stage we have not adopted a final one,” the GERB MP said.

“Today, we have made significant progress. Tomorrow, we will look over the first draft version of the document. I hope that next week we will complete the coalition agreement,” Delyan Dobrev added.