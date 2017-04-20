Financial Support For Participants in Chernobyl Cleanup

The participants in the alleviation of consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident and families of the dead participants will get lump sums of 1,000 lei in financial assistance. A total of 2,570 persons will receive such aid on the occasion of the Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day that is celebrated on April 26, IPN reports.



According to the Ministry of Labor, Social Protection and Family, the money will be provided from the national social support fund, which is a component part of the state budget, through local social support funds.



The recipients of financial support from Chisinau municipality can collect the money from the branches of Moldindconbank, while those from other regions from the local offices of Moldova’s Post Office.