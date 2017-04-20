President Rumen Radev: Armed Forces at Turning Point

President Rumen Radev: Armed Forces at Turning Point

In speech for the 105th anniversary of the G.S Rakovski Military Academy in Sofia President Rumen Radev said that the armed forces in Bulgaria are at a turning point in their development due to political short sightedness, systematic lack of enough financing and campaign-based manner of work, BNR reported.

The president recalled that according to the latest report of the Ministry of Defense, the armed forces are in a position to only partially carry out their tasks on missions entailing from constitutional duties for guaranteeing the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

‘’To counter the negative trends the state leadership takes proper measures; financing has already been provided for important projects and Bulgaria will firmly follow the policy of reaching 2% in defence spending from the GDP, 20% of which is to be earmarked for investments’’, the head of state also said.

