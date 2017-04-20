Volen Siderov: There is still Work to be Done on the Coalition Agreement Between GERB and United Patriots

File photo: EPA/BGNES

There is still work to be done on the coalition agreement between Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) and United Patriots. This is what Volen Siderov, co-chair of United Patriots parliamentary group, told journalists after the meeting of the two formations in relation to forming a government, FOCUS News Agency reported.


Siderov noted that the negotiations between the two formations were to continue tomorrow.

