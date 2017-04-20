Bulgaria Is Celebrating 141st Anniversary of the April Uprising
Society | April 20, 2017, Thursday // 12:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Photo: EPA/BGNES
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The celebrations of 141st anniversary of the April Uprising, which broke out on April 20 1876 in the Bulgarian city Koprivshtitsa, start today, announced BNT.
In different parts of the country are many pilgrimages and commemorative initiatives organized, that honour the heroism and the sacrifice of all people involved in the April Uprising.
The culmination of celebrating the historical event is going to take place in Koprivshtitsa and Panagurishte on May 1.
- » Deep Purple's Concert in Sofia Is on May 14
- » April Snow in Sofia
- » 930 Violations Established in Speed Control Operation Initiated by TISPOL
- » Russian Cargo Ship Has Sunk in the Black Sea
- » Code Yellow Over Heavy Rain in 10 Regions In Bulgaria
- » The New Residential Area 'Grand Canyon' to Be Build in Sofia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)