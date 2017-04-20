Bulgaria Is Celebrating 141st Anniversary of the April Uprising

Bulgaria: Bulgaria Is Celebrating 141st Anniversary of the April Uprising Photo: EPA/BGNES

The celebrations of 141st anniversary of the April Uprising, which broke out on April 20 1876 in the Bulgarian city Koprivshtitsa, start today, announced BNT.

In different parts of the country are many pilgrimages and commemorative initiatives organized, that honour the heroism and the sacrifice of all people involved in the April Uprising.

The culmination of celebrating the historical event is going to take place in Koprivshtitsa and Panagurishte on May 1.

