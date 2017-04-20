Talks For Coalition Agreement Between GERB and United Patriots Continue

The Co-Chairman of the United Patriots Krasimir Karakachanov has said that talks with GERB for a coalition agreement continue today, BNR reported.

The main point for the patriots is their requirement for equality of partners. The preamble of their draft quotes as a main priority the upholding of the Bulgarian national interest and countering any interference in Bulgaria’s domestic affairs, Karakachanov also said.  

