Deep Purple's Concert in Sofia Is on May 14

The British hard rock band Deep Purple has scheduled a concert in Sofia, Bulgaria on 14th May as a part of The Long Goodbye worldwide Tour. The event is going to take place in the Multifunctional Sports Hall Arena Armeec Sofia.

The group is due to represent songs from their new album “InFinite”. Just a few days ago was released one of the new music singles “Time for BedIam”. For the last time the big iconic band will make the fens happy with a never-getting-old classic such as “Smoke on the Water”, “Hush”, “Perfect Stranger”, “Burn”, “Lazy”, etc.

The legendary british rockers are famous for almost a five-decade career starting from 1968. In 1975 they were listed as “The Globe’s loudest band” in Guinness Book of World Records. They are also included into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. The legends has sold around 100 million albums worldwide.

The names of the guest appearances are kept in secret till the concert.

Ticket prices vary from 60 to 100 Leva and are already on sale on Eventim.

More information about the music event and how to buy tickets read here: https://www.facebook.com/events/365287833845621/