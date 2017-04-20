Planned Closing of Vitinya Tunnel Is Delayed
Due to the snowfall, the planned closing of “Vitinya” Tunnel on “Hemus” Highway leading from Sofia to Varna today is delayed. The tunnel had to be closed today between 11:00 a.m. and 15:00 p.m. but it will stay open, according to Dnevnik.
Meanwhile an official survey on the installation in the tunnel had to be conducted, where cables and daub fell over a passing bus a couple of days ago.
Because of the weather condition the two-way road is accessible, announced Road Infrastructure Agency.
Road Infrastructure Agency is reminding that citizens and transport companies could receive current travel- and transport information on this site: http://www.api.bg/index.php/bg/, on non-stop line 0700 130 20, as well as on the mobile application LIMA.
