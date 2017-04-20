Grigor Dimitrov With 4th Following Loss

The Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov showed again that he is not in his best sport mode losing his first match in Monte Carlo, announced sporta.bg. He played against the German player Jan-Lennar Struff and lost 6:4, 3:6, 2:6.

During the first set, Dimitrov succeed in making a break through and finished the first game 6:4. But then Struff gave his best to win the final game.

In the next round the German player will play versus Diego Shwartzman.