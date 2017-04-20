15th Edition of Food and Beverage Tourism Fair Held in Bulgaria
A total of 116 companies took part in the Food and Beverage Fair in the Bulgarian Black Sea resort of ‘’Golden Sands’’, BNR reported.
More than 350 brands and over then 3500 items were presented during the forum.
It was attended by manufacturers and retailers of food, beverages, kitchen equipment, as well as companies working in the sphere of hygiene.
The event is closely focuses on nutrition in tourism and hotels of all classes have shown intetest in it, it was reported.
