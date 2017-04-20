Interim PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov: Tone of Parliament’s First Session Was Constructive

Bulgaria: Interim PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov: Tone of Parliament's First Session Was Constructive

''The tone of the first session of the 44th National Assembly was constructive, hopefully it will remain so in future'', said interim Prime Minister Prof. Ognyan Gerdzhikov, FOCUS News Agency reports.


He wished good luck to the new MPs and voiced his view that there were too few women and lawyers elected to this Parliament.

He expressed hope that these shortcomings would be overcome and the Parliament would do good work.

