April Snow in Sofia
April 20, 2017, Thursday
pixabay.com
The forecast for snowfall in April came true last night in Sofia.
A cold front passing through Bulgaria and a northwestern wind brought the winter time back, after it has already happen in Bosnia and Herzegovina, announced a BGNES’s reporter.
Today afternoon is expected to rain briefly and to snow in the mountains. The maximum temperatures will be from 8 to 13 degrees Celsius.
