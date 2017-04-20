April Snow in Sofia

Bulgaria: April Snow in Sofia

The forecast for snowfall in April came true last night in Sofia.

A cold front passing through Bulgaria and a northwestern wind brought the winter time back, after it has already happen in Bosnia and Herzegovina, announced a BGNES’s reporter.

Today afternoon is expected to rain briefly and to snow in the mountains. The maximum temperatures will be from 8 to 13 degrees Celsius. 

