790 Illegal Migrants Detained Since Beginning of 2017

Тhe trend for minimal migration pressure on Bulgaria continues, the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior has reported, quoted by BNR. Since the beginning of the year until mid-April some 790 illegally staying foreign nationals have been identified.

Over the same period 847 people were taken out of Bulgaria. The decline in the number of accommodated people in refugee centers of the State Agency for Refugees also continues.

Currently 2,400 refugees are located in centers as their capacity is 46% full.

The capacity of closed centers is 61% full as here are 569 people residing in them.

440 foreign nationals live at external addresses. This means that at the moment in Bulgaria there are less than 4,000 migrants. Most of the illegal residents in the country come from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

