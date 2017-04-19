Ombudsman Maya Manolova and CITUB to Introduce Package of Measures Against 'Modern Slavery'

Tomorrow, April 20 at 10:30 Bulgarian time, Ombudsman Maya Manolova and Plamen Dimitrov, President of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB), will introduce at the National Assembly registry a package of legislative amendments which to stop the so-called “modern slavery” – non-payment of salaries, insurance, benefits, outstanding social commitments, and etc. This was announced by the press centre of the Republic of Bulgaria Ombudsman.



Later in the day, Ombudsman Maya Manolova and CITUB President Plamen Dimitrov will give a briefing.