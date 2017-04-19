Bulgaria to Provide Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria

The Bulgarian government approved the provision of humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria. The aid totalled to EUR 300,000, provided from the approved funds of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs budget for official development support and humanitarian aid, the government information service announced, quoted by Focus News Agency.


The funds will be provided through voluntary contributions to the budgets of the International Organisation for Migration, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, International Committee of the Red Cross, the UN Children's Fund, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and the World Food Program.


The aid provided will help in overcoming the humanitarian challenges in Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria, to rebuild the countries, and improve the situation of the local citizens.

The granted humanitarian aid confirmed the image of Bulgaria as an EU member state that supports the efforts of international society towards solving the problems of peace, stability, and the development of the three countries.

