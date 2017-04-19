Bulgarian MPs Elect 5 Deputy Chairs of the 44th National Assembly

Bulgarian MPs elected five deputy chairpersons for the 44th National Assembly, a reporter of FOCUS News Agency reported.

As deputies of Dimitar Glavchev, the following people were elected: Tsveta Karayancheva from CEDB, Valeri Zhablyanov from BSP for Bulgaria, Yavor Notev from United Patriots, Dr Nigyar Dzhafer from Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), and Veselin Mareshki from Volya.

235 MPs voted “For” the candidatures for deputy chairs of parliament, “Against” voted 0 MPs, and “Abstained” – 0 MPs, with which they were approved.